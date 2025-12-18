Dia scores 27 points, Ole Miss beats Alabama A&M 80-66 in neutral-site home game

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Malik Dia scored 27 points to lead Mississippi to an 80-66 victory over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.

It was the first game Ole Miss played in Tupelo since 2004. It was also the second consecutive home game played on a neutral in-state site for the Rebels, who beat Southern Miss 71-67 on Saturday in Biloxi.

Dia was 9 of 19 from the floor, made three 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots. AJ Storr added 14 points for Ole Miss (7-4). Ilias Kamardine scored nine points to go with a career-high eight assists.

Sami Pissis scored 17 points to lead Alabama A&M (6-5). Kintavious Dozier added 15 points and Koron Davis had 14. The three combined for all nine Bulldogs’ 3-pointers.

Dia scored 17 points in the first half as Ole Miss built a 44-29 lead at the break. Ole Miss shot 65% (17 of 26) overall and hit 6 of 10 from long range in the first half. The Rebels pushed the advantage to 22 points on Storr’s layup midway through the second half.

Ole Miss entered having won all three previous games in the series by an average of 35 points.

Up next

Alabama A&M hosts Chattanooga on Sunday.

Ole Miss faces North Carolina State on Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

