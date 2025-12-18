Skip to main content
Florida A&M wins 72-65 against Jacksonville

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Baker had 17 points in Florida A&M’s 72-65 win over Jacksonville on Wednesday night.

Baker had three steals for the Rattlers (3-5). Tyler Shirley scored 15 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds. Jaquan Sanders went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jaylen Jones finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Dolphins (5-7). Enrico Borio added 15 points for Jacksonville. Charles Caporaso had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

