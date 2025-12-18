Skip to main content
Gealer, Okpara each with 17 points to help Stanford beat UT Arlington 76-60

By AP News

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Benny Gealer and Chisom Okpara each scored 17 points to help Stanford beat UT Arlington 76-60 on Wednesday night.

Gealer and Okpara were a combined 9 of 20 from the floor and 14-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line.

AJ Rohosy added 13 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (9-2), which has won five of its last six games. Jeremy Dent-Smith chipped in with 10 points and five assists for the Cardinal.

Casmir Chavis scored 14 points for UT Arlington (7-4). Marcell McCreary added 12 points.

Gealer scored 11 points to help Stanford build a 40-25 halftime advantage. The Cardinal shot 12 of 24 overall and made 13 of 17 free throws in the first half.

UT Arlington pulled to 49-39 with about 12 minutes left but didn’t get closer. Ryan Agarwal’s 3-poiner gave Stanford its largest lead, 62-43, with 5:18 to play.

Up next

Stanford faces Colorado on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Series in Phoenix.

UT Arlington plays at Oral Roberts on Monday.

