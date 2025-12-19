Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
47.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ford scores 23 as Temple knocks off Davidson 68-63

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Derrian Ford’s 23 points helped Temple defeat Davidson 68-63 on Thursday.

Ford added nine rebounds for the Owls (7-5). Aiden Tobiason scored 19 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Jordan Mason shot 3 of 9 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Roberts Blums scored 14 points for the Wildcats (8-3). Davidson also got 10 points from Nick Coval.

Ford put up 12 points in the first half for Temple, who led 36-23 at the break. Temple turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 57-47 lead with 4:11 left in the half. Ford scored 11 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.