King’s 16 lead Murray State past Drake 81-72

By AP News

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Fredrick King scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Murray State beat Drake 81-72 on Thursday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener.

Layne Taylor scored 13 points for (9-3, 1-0). Javon Jackson finished with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (6-6, 0-1) were led in scoring by Jalen Quinn, who finished with 19 points. Okku Federiko and Jaehshon Thomas each finished with 17 points.

Murray State took the lead with 7:36 left in the first half and did not trail again. Taylor led the Bulldogs with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-30 at the break. King scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

