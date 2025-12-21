Naithan George scores 22 points and Syracuse uses free-throw line to advantage in 91-83 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Naithan George scored 22 points and Syracuse made 34 free throws en route to a 91-83 win over Northeastern on Saturday.

Kiyan Anthony aded 18 points and Nate Kingz, William Kyle III and Tyler Betsey added 14 points apiece for the Orange (8-4), who have won all 10 meetings with the Huskies.

Ryan Williams made his first start and scored a career-high 20 points, Xander Alarie added 19 points and 11 rebounds and Youri Fritz had 17 points for Northeastern (4-6).

The Orange made 34 of 48 free throws including 11 of 12 after Northeastern had gotten within five points with two minutes to play. George made 12 of 14 from the foul line.

Northeastern was called for 31 fouls and three Huskies starters fouled out.

Syracuse led by 15 midway through the second half before the Huskies made a couple of runs, including seven straight points to get within six with three minutes to go. It was a five-point margin a minute later after a Fritz bucket before Syracuse’s last flurry of free throws.

The Orange took a 41-31 halftime lead behind 12 points from George. The margin came at the free-throw line with Syracuse making 13 of 14 to 2 of 5 for the Huskies. Trailing by five, a 16-2 run midway through the half put the Orange in front for good.

Up next

Northeastern is at Rhode Island on Monday.

Syracuse is home against Stonehill on Monday.

