Monmouth wins 76-62 over Lehigh

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Justin Ray’s 17 points helped Monmouth defeat Lehigh 76-62 on Sunday.

Ray went 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (6-7). Cornelius Robinson Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line and added three steals. Jason Rivera-Torres went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Joshua Ingram led the way for the Mountain Hawks (4-9) with 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Nasir Whitlock added 18 points and five assists for Lehigh. Hank Alvey had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Monmouth took the lead for good with 2:45 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-28 at halftime, with Ray racking up nine points. Monmouth outscored Lehigh in the second half by five points, with Rivera-Torres scoring a team-high nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press