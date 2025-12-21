Blackwell scores 17 off the bench, Marist defeats Stony Brook 70-51

Skip to main content
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell helped lead Marist over Stony Brook on Sunday with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-51 victory.

Blackwell shot 5 for 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Red Foxes (8-3). Elijah Lewis scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added six rebounds. Jason Schofield shot 4 of 11 from the field to finish with eight points.

Erik Pratt led the Seawolves (8-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

Marist took the lead with 16:05 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Blackwell led the team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them up 35-23 at the break. Marist extended its lead to 50-31 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Lewis scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

