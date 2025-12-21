Baylor scores 71 points in second half to beat Southern 111-67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Tounde Yessoufou had 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Baylor used a 71-point second half to beat Southern 111-67 on Sunday.

Cameron Carr added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dan Skillings Jr. scored 17 points, Obi Agbim had 12 and Isaac Williams 11. Caden Powell grabbed 15 rebounds.

Michael Jacobs scored 20 points to lead the Jaguars (4-8) and Malek Abdelgowad added 19.

Baylor (9-2) has won 52 consecutive home nonconference games, the second-longest active streak behind Auburn with 63.

Leading by nine, Baylor opened the second half by outscoring Southern 21-4 with the Jaguars committing five turnovers and not making a basket for nearly four minutes. Skillings capped the run with consecutive 3-pointers. By the final media timeout, the lead was 37 after a Yessoufou dunk as Baylor went on to outscore Southern in the second half 71-36. Yessoufou scored 16 second-half points.

Baylor went over 100 points on consecutive 3-pointers by Will Kuykendall. This was the third 100-point game this season for the Bears, who came in leading the Big 12 in scoring offense at 91.2 ppg.

Baylor led 40-31 at halftime with Yessoufou and Carr scoring 12 points apiece. Carr scored in double figures in the opening half for the 10th straight game.

Up next

Southern plays at Illinois on Dec. 29.

Baylor is home against Arlington Baptist on Monday.

