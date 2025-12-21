Skip to main content
Frison’s 27 lead Chattanooga past Alabama A&M 73-66

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Frison’s 27 points helped Chattanooga defeat Alabama A&M 73-66 on Sunday.

Frison added nine rebounds and five assists for the Mocs (6-7). Jikari Johnson added 17 points while going 7 of 11 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Bulldogs (6-6) were led by Koron Davis, who recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Kintavious Dozier added 17 points and four assists for Alabama A&M. P.J. Eason also had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

