Sabol scores 31, Buffalo defeats Penn State-Behrend 92-63

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol’s 31 points led Buffalo over Penn State-Behrend 92-63 on Monday.

Sabol shot 12 for 14, including 7 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (11-2). Ezra McKenna added 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds off the bench. Angelo Brizzi went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Nate Edwards led the way for the Division III Lions (7-4) with 15 points and two steals.

Buffalo took the lead with 14:28 left in the first half and did not trail again. Sabol led with 21 points in the first half to help put them up 51-37 at the break.

Buffalo pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Penn State-Behrend by 15 points in the second half, as Sabol led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press