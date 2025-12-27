Williams’ 16, Necas’ double-double lead Duquesne over Cleary 99-49

Skip to main content
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmie Williams’ 16 points and a double-double from Jakub Necas helped Duquesne defeat Cleary 99-49 on Saturday.

Williams added six rebounds for the Dukes (8-5). Necas, Jake DiMichele and Stef van Bussel both added 11 points. Necas was 4 of 8 from the floor to go with 10 rebounds. DiMichele was 4 of 7 and van Bussel finished 5 of 5 from the floor.

Zane Kemp led the Cougars (5-8) with eight points and six rebounds off the bench.

Duquesne took the lead for good just 21 seconds into the game. The score was 51-25 at halftime, with Williams racking up 14 points.

Duquesne pulled away with a 17-0 run in the second half to extend a 28-point lead to 45 points. They outscored Cleary by 24 points in the final half, as van Bussel led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

