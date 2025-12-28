Skip to main content
Wofford wins 88-54 over Union (KY)

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Tyler scored 24 points as Wofford beat NAIA-member Union of Kentucky 88-54 on Sunday.

Tyler shot 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Terriers (8-5). Nils Machowski scored 14 points while going 6 of 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Kahmare Holmes finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six steals.

Ali Sakho led the way for the Bulldogs with 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

