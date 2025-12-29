Masic’s 15 help San Francisco defeat Seattle U 67-59

SEATTLE (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime in San Francisco’s 67-59 victory over Seattle on Sunday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Masic went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Dons (9-5, 1-0). David Fuchs scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Ryan Beasley had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Will Heimbrodt finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Redhawks (11-3, 0-1). Brayden Maldonado added 14 points and two steals for Seattle. The loss broke the Redhawks’ six-game winning streak.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 24 seconds to go in the first half. The score was 32-30 at halftime, with Guillermo Diaz Graham racking up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press