Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
41.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Masic’s 15 help San Francisco defeat Seattle U 67-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Vukasin Masic scored 12 of his 15 points after halftime in San Francisco’s 67-59 victory over Seattle on Sunday in a West Coast Conference opener.

Masic went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Dons (9-5, 1-0). David Fuchs scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added seven rebounds. Ryan Beasley had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Will Heimbrodt finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Redhawks (11-3, 0-1). Brayden Maldonado added 14 points and two steals for Seattle. The loss broke the Redhawks’ six-game winning streak.

San Francisco took the lead for good with 24 seconds to go in the first half. The score was 32-30 at halftime, with Guillermo Diaz Graham racking up eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.