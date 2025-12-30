Skip to main content
Jacksonville State wins 78-67 against Western Kentucky

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — AC Bryant scored 23 points as Jacksonville State beat Western Kentucky 78-67 on Monday.

Bryant also added seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (6-6, 1-0 Conference USA). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Jacoby Hill shot 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Hilltoppers (7-5, 0-1) were led by Armelo Boone, who recorded 18 points and three steals. Teagan Moore added 17 points and six rebounds for Western Kentucky.

Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 15:44 to go in the first half. The score was 38-22 at halftime, with El Moutaouakkil racking up nine points. Bryant scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Jacksonville State to an 11-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

