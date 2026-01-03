Yildizoglu scores 22, VMI beats Chattanooga 79-71

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Tan Yildizoglu scored 22 points as VMI beat Chattanooga 79-71 on Saturday.

Yildizoglu added six assists for the Keydets (6-9, 1-1 Southern Conference). TJ Johnson scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Alexander Daushvili had 14 points and shot 3 for 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Billy Smith led the Mocs (6-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Tate Darner added 16 points and two steals for Chattanooga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press