Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brankovic’s 29 help UT Rio Grande Valley take down Incarnate Word 80-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic had 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 80-67 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Brankovic also had nine rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton scored 23 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Julien Gomez went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the Cardinals (8-7, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Harold Woods added 14 points and six rebounds for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey had 11 points and six steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.