Brankovic’s 29 help UT Rio Grande Valley take down Incarnate Word 80-67

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Filip Brankovic had 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 80-67 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Brankovic also had nine rebounds for the Vaqueros (6-9, 2-4 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton scored 23 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Julien Gomez went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Tahj Staveskie led the Cardinals (8-7, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Harold Woods added 14 points and six rebounds for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey had 11 points and six steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press