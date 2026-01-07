Maclin scores 13 as DePaul takes down Georgetown 56-50

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Maclin scored 13 points off the bench to lead DePaul past Georgetown 56-50 on Tuesday.

Maclin added 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-6, 2-3 Big East Conference). N.J. Benson grabbed 16 rebounds, scored nine points and had three blocks.

The Hoyas (9-6, 1-3) were led in scoring by KJ Lewis, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Maclin scored seven points in the first half, and DePaul went into the break trailing 35-32. DePaul outscored Georgetown by nine points in the second half.

