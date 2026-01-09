Skip to main content
Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Chicago State 70-63

By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Joey Niesman scored 18 points, Taeshaud Jackson added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 70-63 on Thursday night.

Niesman shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line and Jackson made 4 of 5 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the from the line. Arthur Cox shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points for the Knights (5-11, 2-1 Northeast Conference).

The Cougars (2-14, 0-3) were led in scoring by Stephen Byard, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Chicago State also got 15 points from CJ Ray. Doyel Cockrill III had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

