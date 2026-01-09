Davis, O’Garro combine for 43 as CSU Northridge beats Cal Poly 95-90

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Josiah Davis and Josh O’Garro combined for 43 points to help CSU Northridge defeat Cal Poly 95-90 on Thursday.

Davis had 23 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists for the Matadors (10-7, 3-2 Big West Conference). O’Garro added 20 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had 11 rebounds. James Evans Jr. had 17 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) off the bench.

Hamad Mousa led the way for the Mustangs (6-11, 2-3) with 34 points and seven rebounds. Cal Poly also got 21 points, six steals and five rebounds from Cayden Ward. Peter Bandelj also had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Matadors took a 44-41 lead into the half, and led by 14 points in the second half. The Matadors took the lead with 3:40 remaining after a lengthy 29-15 run. They never let go of the lead again.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.