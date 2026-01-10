Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ernest Shelton scores 17 to help Merrimack turn back Siena 63-59

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ernest Shelton scored 17 points to help Merrimack hold off Siena 63-59 on Friday night.

Shelton shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (10-7, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who have won four in a row. Kevair Kennedy added 14 points and six assists. KC Ugwuakazi scored 12 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Francis Folefac led the way for the Saints (10-6, 3-2) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Gavin Doty added 14 points and Antonio Chandler pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.