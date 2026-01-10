Ernest Shelton scores 17 to help Merrimack turn back Siena 63-59

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Ernest Shelton scored 17 points to help Merrimack hold off Siena 63-59 on Friday night.

Shelton shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Warriors (10-7, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who have won four in a row. Kevair Kennedy added 14 points and six assists. KC Ugwuakazi scored 12 on 6-for-9 shooting.

Francis Folefac led the way for the Saints (10-6, 3-2) with 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Gavin Doty added 14 points and Antonio Chandler pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press