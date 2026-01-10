Skip to main content
Amani Lyles posts double-double to lead Akron over Bowling Green 77-67

By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Amani Lyles totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Akron defeat Bowling Green 77-67 on Friday night.

Bowen Hardman added 15 points for the Zips (12-4, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Eric Mahaffey had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field with a 3-pointer.

The Falcons (11-6, 2-3) were led by Mayar Wol, who finished with 32 points. Javontae Campbell added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Akron took the lead with 18:49 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hardman led with 12 points at the break for a 43-27 advantage.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

