McNair scores 28, Boston University knocks off Army 100-91

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair’s 28 points helped Boston University defeat Army 100-91 on Saturday.

McNair added five rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Chance Gladden added 26 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 11 for 12 from the line while he also had six assists. Ben Defty shot 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 18 points. Azmar Abdullah added 17 points.

Ryan Curry finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Black Knights (7-10, 1-3). Jackson Furman added 20 points and two steals for Army. Jaxson Bell finished with 13 points as did Jorn Everson.

Boston University took the lead for good with 12:10 to go in the first half. The score was 51-39 at halftime, with Azmar Abdullah racking up 14 points. McNair scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Boston University to a nine-point victory.

Up next

These two teams both play Wednesday. Boston University hosts Lehigh and Army visits Holy Cross.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

