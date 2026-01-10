Martin’s 20 lead High Point over Charleston Southern 84-82 in OT

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 20 points as High Point beat Charleston Southern 84-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Luke Williams scored the last four points of regulation for Charleston Southern, tying the score at 76. High Point did not score in the final 1 1/2 minutes of overtime but held on after leading 84-79.

Martin shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (16-3, 4-0 Big South Conference). Terry Anderson added 16 points while going 4 of 11 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds. Owen Aquino shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Panthers picked up their eighth straight win.

The Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2) were led in scoring by A’lahn Sumler, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Williams added 16 points for Charleston Southern. Jesse Hafemeister finished with 15 points.

