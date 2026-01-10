Skip to main content
Martin’s 20 lead High Point over Charleston Southern 84-82 in OT

By AP News

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 20 points as High Point beat Charleston Southern 84-82 in overtime on Saturday.

Luke Williams scored the last four points of regulation for Charleston Southern, tying the score at 76. High Point did not score in the final 1 1/2 minutes of overtime but held on after leading 84-79.

Martin shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (16-3, 4-0 Big South Conference). Terry Anderson added 16 points while going 4 of 11 and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and had eight rebounds. Owen Aquino shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Panthers picked up their eighth straight win.

The Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2) were led in scoring by A’lahn Sumler, who finished with 19 points and six assists. Williams added 16 points for Charleston Southern. Jesse Hafemeister finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

