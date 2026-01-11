Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Clark’s 22 lead Seton Hall over Georgetown 76-67

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Clark’s 22 points helped Seton Hall defeat Georgetown 76-67 on Saturday night.

Clark also contributed five rebounds for the Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East Conference). TJ Simpkins shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Trey Parker had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Malik Mack led the way for the Hoyas (9-7, 1-4) with 14 points. Georgetown also got 13 points from Isaiah Abraham. Vincent Iwuchukwu finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Seton Hall entered halftime tied with Georgetown 29-29. Clark paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Seton Hall pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave the Pirates the lead at 67-57 with 3:43 remaining in the half. Simpkins scored 15 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.