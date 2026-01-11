Clark’s 22 lead Seton Hall over Georgetown 76-67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Clark’s 22 points helped Seton Hall defeat Georgetown 76-67 on Saturday night.

Clark also contributed five rebounds for the Pirates (14-2, 4-1 Big East Conference). TJ Simpkins shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Trey Parker had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Malik Mack led the way for the Hoyas (9-7, 1-4) with 14 points. Georgetown also got 13 points from Isaiah Abraham. Vincent Iwuchukwu finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Seton Hall entered halftime tied with Georgetown 29-29. Clark paced the team in scoring in the first half with nine points. Seton Hall pulled off the victory after a 13-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave the Pirates the lead at 67-57 with 3:43 remaining in the half. Simpkins scored 15 second-half points.

