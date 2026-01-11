Rowan Brumbaugh, Curtis Williams guide Tulane to 85-52 romp over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 23 points, Curtis Williams scored 22 and Tulane walloped UTSA 85-52 on Saturday night.

Brumbaugh added seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 American Conference). Williams shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Asher Woods pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Austin Nunez scored 12 to lead the Roadrunners (4-12, 0-4), who have lost nine in a row. Jamir Simpson had 10 points and three steals. Kaidon Rayfield added nine points and two blocks.

Tulane took the lead for good with 16:44 left in the first half. The score was 39-21 at halftime with Brumbaugh racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press