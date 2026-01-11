Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rowan Brumbaugh, Curtis Williams guide Tulane to 85-52 romp over UTSA

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh had 23 points, Curtis Williams scored 22 and Tulane walloped UTSA 85-52 on Saturday night.

Brumbaugh added seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Green Wave (12-4, 3-0 American Conference). Williams shot 8 for 15, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Asher Woods pitched in with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Austin Nunez scored 12 to lead the Roadrunners (4-12, 0-4), who have lost nine in a row. Jamir Simpson had 10 points and three steals. Kaidon Rayfield added nine points and two blocks.

Tulane took the lead for good with 16:44 left in the first half. The score was 39-21 at halftime with Brumbaugh racking up 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.