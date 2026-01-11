Simpson scores 19, Saint Joseph’s knocks off Richmond 67-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Derek Simpson had 19 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 67-65 victory over Richmond on Sunday.

Simpson, who surpassed 1,000 career points, added a career-high 13 rebounds for the Hawks (10-7, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Austin Williford shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Dasear Haskins had 11 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Aiden Argabright led the Spiders (12-5, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and five assists. David Thomas added 10 points for Richmond.

Simpson scored 14 points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s which led 45-33 at the break.

Up next

These two teams both play Wednesday. Saint Joseph’s hosts Saint Bonaventure and Richmond hosts La Salle.

