Denver Anglin scores 14 to help Iona take down Canisius 74-48

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Denver Anglin scored 14 points to help Iona defeat Canisius 74-48 on Sunday.

Anglin also added five rebounds for the Gaels (12-6, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). CJ Anthony totaled 12 points, six assists and three steals. Kosy Akametu shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Michael Evbagharu led the Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3) with 10 points and six rebounds. Kahlil Singleton added nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press