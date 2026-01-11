Skip to main content
Denver Anglin scores 14 to help Iona take down Canisius 74-48

By AP News

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Denver Anglin scored 14 points to help Iona defeat Canisius 74-48 on Sunday.

Anglin also added five rebounds for the Gaels (12-6, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). CJ Anthony totaled 12 points, six assists and three steals. Kosy Akametu shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Michael Evbagharu led the Golden Griffins (8-9, 3-3) with 10 points and six rebounds. Kahlil Singleton added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

