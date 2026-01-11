Marist wins 71-49 against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Justin Menard’s 15 points helped Marist defeat Rider 71-49 on Sunday.

Menard went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (11-5, 5-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rhyjon Blackwell scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Elijah Lewis shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Zion Cruz led the way for the Broncs (1-14, 0-6) with 13 points. Caleb Smith added nine points and six rebounds for Rider. AB Coulibaly also had five points. The loss was the Broncs’ 12th straight.

Up next

Up next for Marist is a matchup Saturday with Fairfield at home. Rider hosts Iona on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press