Malek Abdelgowad’s double-double powers Southern to 77-73 victory over Bethune-Cookman

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Malek Abdelgowad totaled 21 points and 18 rebounds to power Southern to a 77-73 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Abdelgowad also had three steals for the Jaguars (6-11, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs shot 6 of 16 from the field and 8 for 11 from the line to add 20 points. Joe Manning had 14 points.

The Wildcats (5-11, 2-1) were led by Jakobi Heady’s 21 points. Quentin Heady added 17 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Daniel Rouzan scored nine and blocked three shots.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

