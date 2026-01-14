Skip to main content
Jones puts up 15, Dayton beats Duquesne 71-65

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Keonte Jones scored 15 points to help Dayton defeat Duquesne 71-65 on Tuesday.

Jones also added five rebounds for the Flyers (13-4, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Javon Bennett added 14 points while shooting 4 for 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Deshayne Montgomery shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Jimmie Williams and Alex Williams each scored 15 points for the Dukes (9-8, 1-3). Jakub Necas finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Jones put up 11 points in the first half for Dayton, which led 33-24 at the break. Bennett’s layup with 16:08 remaining in the second half gave Dayton the lead for good at 38-37.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

