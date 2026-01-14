Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Miami (Ohio) beats Central Michigan 100-61

Sponsored by:
By AP News

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brant Byers scored 24 points to help Miami (Ohio) defeat Central Michigan 100-61 on Tuesday.

Byers shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the RedHawks (18-0, 6-0 Mid-American Conference). Justin Kirby scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Luke Skaljac had 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Nathan Claerbaut finished with 16 points for the Chippewas (5-13, 1-5). Central Michigan also got 11 points and eight rebounds from Keenan Garner. Tamario Adley also put up 11 points and six rebounds.

Miami took the lead with 15:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Byers led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 49-35 at the break. Miami extended its lead to 100-59 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Trey Perry scored a team-high eight points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.