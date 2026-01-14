Skip to main content
Johnson, Lyles power Akron to 87-77 victory over Ball State

By AP News

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson had 22 points and Amani Lyles posted a double-double to propel Akron to an 87-77 victory over Ball State on Tuesday night.

Johnson added seven assists for the Zips (13-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Lyles totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds. Shammah Scott hit four 3-pointers and scored 18.

Armoni Zeigler led the Cardinals (4-13, 0-5) with 30 points. Elmore James added 17 points and Davion Hill contributed 15 points and six rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 6:24 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Lyles led the team with 12 points for a 43-34 advantage at the break. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

