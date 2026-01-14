Skip to main content
Toledo earns 101-85 win against Ohio

By AP News

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 25 points in Toledo’s 101-85 victory against Ohio on Tuesday.

Wilson shot 9 of 14 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Rockets (10-7, 4-1 Mid-American Conference). Leroy Blyden Jr. added 24 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Sean Craig went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats (10-8, 4-2) were led by Javan Simmons, who recorded 21 points and six rebounds. Jackson Paveletzke added 20 points and six assists for Ohio. Aidan Hadaway also put up 16 points. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Bobcats.

Toledo took the lead for good with 31 seconds remaining in the first half. The score was 52-50 at halftime, with Blyden racking up 17 points. Wilson scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

