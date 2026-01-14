McMorris’ 12 lead Eastern Illinois over Western Illinois 57-55

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Terry McMorris had 12 points in Eastern Illinois’ 57-55 victory over Western Illinois on Tuesday.

McMorris added three blocks for the Panthers (7-10, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Kooper Jacobi scored nine points and added 10 rebounds. Nazareth Fisher shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

Karyiek Dixon finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and three steals for the Leathernecks (4-14, 0-7). Lucas Lorenzen added 13 points for Western Illinois. Isaiah Griffin also had seven points. The Leathernecks prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

By The Associated Press