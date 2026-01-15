Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Chattanooga earns 76-67 victory against Wofford

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison’s 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat Wofford 76-67 on Wednesday.

Frison added five assists for the Mocs (8-10, 2-3 Southern Conference). Tate Darner added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and had six rebounds. Billy Smith had 13 points.

Kahmare Holmes led the Terriers (11-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cayden Vasko added 15 points and six assists for Wofford. Nils Machowski also recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.