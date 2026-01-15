Chattanooga earns 76-67 victory against Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Frison’s 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat Wofford 76-67 on Wednesday.

Frison added five assists for the Mocs (8-10, 2-3 Southern Conference). Tate Darner added 16 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line and had six rebounds. Billy Smith had 13 points.

Kahmare Holmes led the Terriers (11-7, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Cayden Vasko added 15 points and six assists for Wofford. Nils Machowski also recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

By The Associated Press