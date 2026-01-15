Givens’ 12 lead Memphis over Temple 55-53

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Curtis Givens III scored 12 points as Memphis beat Temple 55-53 on Wednesday night.

Givens shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (8-8, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Sincere Parker scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Zachary Davis went 2 of 5 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with six points.

Gavin Griffiths led the Owls (11-6, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Derrian Ford added 14 points for Temple. Aiden Tobiason also had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Owls.

Quante Berry put up five points in the first half for Memphis, who led 29-22 at halftime. Memphis used a 9-0 run in the second half to build a 13-point lead at 45-32 with 12:25 left in the half before finishing off the win.

