JT Toppin record 6th consecutive double-double as No. 15 Texas Tech beats Utah 88-74

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Utah Texas Tech Basketball

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 31 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double and Christian Anderson had his own with 26 points and 10 assists as No. 15 Texas Tech beat Utah 88-74 on Wednesday night.

It was Toppin’s 11th double-double this season, his 30th in 49 games over two seasons with Tech since transferring from New Mexico, and his 42nd overall. The 6-foot-9 junior forward also had seven assists and five blocked shots while making a career-high three 3-pointers.

Donovan Atwell added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 51.4% overall from the field (36 of 70) while improving to 9-0 at home this season. Anderson had six of their 13 made 3-pointers.

Keanu Dawes and Don McHenry each had 18 points, and Terrence Brown 17 for Utah (8-9, 0-4). The Utes have lost 11 consecutive true road games.

Toppin had 11 consecutive points for the Red Raiders over a four-minute stretch midway through the first half when they went ahead to stay.

After Utah responded with 3-pointers following the first two of Toppin’s baskets in that run, his putback jumper with 10:19 left put Tech up 21-20. He made a 3-pointer on the next possession after a turnover by the Utes.

Later in the half, Toppin’s jumper ignited a 15-3 run for Tech while the Utes missed eight shots in a shots in a row.

Utah twice got within nine points early after halftime. Atwell responded both times with a 3-pointer, and the second one put the Red Raiders up by double figures the rest of the game.

Up next

Utah: Hosts TCU on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Hosts No. 11 BYU on Saturday night.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

