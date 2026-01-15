Skip to main content
Carson Johnson scores 33 as Denver beats Oral Roberts 98-87

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — Carson Johnson’s 33 points led Denver over Oral Roberts 98-87 on Wednesday.

Johnson shot 9 for 16 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (9-11, 2-3 Summit League). Zane Nelson scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Jeremiah Burke shot 8 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles (5-14, 0-4) were led by Connor Dow, who posted 23 points and two steals. Oral Roberts also got 18 points from Ty Harper. Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams finished with 10 points. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Golden Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

