Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Goods scores 20 as Stony Brook defeats Hofstra 76-71

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Richard Goods and Andrej Shoshkikj each had 20 points in Stony Brook’s 76-71 victory over Hofstra on Thursday.

Goods added eight rebounds and six assists for the Seawolves (10-9, 2-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shoshkikj shot 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Erik Pratt shot 8 for 16, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

Preston Edmead led the way for the Pride (13-5, 4-1) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Cruz Davis added 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra. German Plotnikov finished with 12 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Pride.

Stony Brook went into halftime leading Hofstra 32-25. Shoshkikj scored eight points in the half. Goods scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.