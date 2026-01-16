Martel Williams puts up 23, California Baptist takes down Abilene Christian 74-58

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Martel Williams scored 23 points as California Baptist beat Abilene Christian 74-58 on Thursday.

Williams also had seven rebounds for the Lancers (13-6, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Dominique Daniels Jr. went 4 of 11 from the field to add 10 points. Jayden Jackson shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Rich Smith finished with 22 points and six assists for the Wildcats (10-8, 2-3).

