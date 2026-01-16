Towson defeats Charleston 61-52

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Coleman’s 13 points helped Towson defeat Charleston 61-52 on Thursday night.

Coleman had six rebounds for the Tigers (10-9, 2-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada went 5 of 15 from the field to add 11 points.

Connor Hickman led the way for the Cougars (11-7, 4-1) with 20 points and two steals. Chol Machot added 10 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Jlynn Counter finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The loss broke the Cougars’ seven-game winning streak.

Towson took the lead with 18:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Tejada led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them ahead 34-17 at the break. Coleman led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

