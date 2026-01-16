Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
48.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Janowski scores 32, St. Thomas takes down North Dakota 91-80

Sponsored by:
By AP News

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Nick Janowski scored 32 points and made seven 3-pointers as St. Thomas beat North Dakota 91-80 on Thursday night.

Janowski also had five rebounds for the Tommies (15-4, 4-0 Summit League). Nolan Minessale shot 8 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free-throw line to add 27 points. The Tommies prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

The Fighting Hawks (9-12, 3-2) were led by Anthony Smith III and Greyson Uelmen with 19 points apiece. Eli King had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.