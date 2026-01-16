Skip to main content
Hawaii secures 86-66 win over Cal Poly

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gytis Nemeiksa’s 21 points helped Hawaii defeat Cal Poly 86-66 on Thursday.

Nemeiksa had 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (13-3, 5-1 Big West Conference). Quandre Bullock added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had six steals. Hunter Erickson went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mustangs (7-12, 3-4) were led by Hamad Mousa, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Peter Bandelj added 11 points for Cal Poly. Cayden Ward also had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

