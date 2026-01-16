Majstorovic scores 22, Long Beach State knocks off UC Riverside 88-73

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic scored 22 points as Long Beach State beat UC Riverside 88-73 on Thursday.

Majstorovic added five rebounds for the Beach (7-11, 3-3 Big West Conference). Gavin Sykes added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while they also had five rebounds. Shaquil Bender shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Marqui Worthy led the Highlanders (6-12, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Henderson added 14 points for UC Riverside. BJ Kolly had 14 points. The Highlanders extended their losing streak to six straight.

