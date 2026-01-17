Reeves, Washington lead 2nd-half charge in Georgia Tech’s 78-74 win over Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 21 points, Lamar Washington added 18 and the two combined for 28 in the second half as Georgia Tech held off North Carolina State 78-74 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Akai Fleming added 16 points and Jaeden Mustaf collected his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-4 ACC).

Quadir Copeland scored 16 points and Paul McNeil Jr. and Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 each for the Wolfpack (12-6, 3-2), who had won their last two games and five of their past six.

Reeves hit a 3-pointer with under 10 minutes left to give the Yellow Jackets their first lead since late in the first half. The basket was part of a 12-2 run that put Georgia Tech up 65-58 and the Yellow Jackets held on from there despite some poor free-throw shooting.

Copeland got the Wolfpack within four with 49.9 seconds remaining after consecutive 3-pointers. Georgia Tech made just 2 of 8 free throws from there but a steal and free throw by Washington was enough to preserve the win after N.C. State missed two 3s on its final possession.

N.C. State opened the game with 3-pointers from Alyn Breed and Copeland before Georgia Tech scored the next 12 points, including a pair of Fleming 3s. The Yellow Jackets kept the lead until the Wolfpack outscored them 11-2 over the final 2/1 2 minutes for a 35-34 halftime lead on Copeland’s last-second layup.

The Wolfpack had been 12-0 when leading at halftime.

Up next

Georgia Tech is home against Clemson next Saturday.

N.C. State is at Clemson on Tuesday.

