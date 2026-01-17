Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Reeves, Washington lead 2nd-half charge in Georgia Tech’s 78-74 win over Wolfpack

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Georgia Tech NC State Basketball

Georgia Tech NC State Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 21 points, Lamar Washington added 18 and the two combined for 28 in the second half as Georgia Tech held off North Carolina State 78-74 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Akai Fleming added 16 points and Jaeden Mustaf collected his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (11-8, 2-4 ACC).

Quadir Copeland scored 16 points and Paul McNeil Jr. and Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 each for the Wolfpack (12-6, 3-2), who had won their last two games and five of their past six.

Reeves hit a 3-pointer with under 10 minutes left to give the Yellow Jackets their first lead since late in the first half. The basket was part of a 12-2 run that put Georgia Tech up 65-58 and the Yellow Jackets held on from there despite some poor free-throw shooting.

Copeland got the Wolfpack within four with 49.9 seconds remaining after consecutive 3-pointers. Georgia Tech made just 2 of 8 free throws from there but a steal and free throw by Washington was enough to preserve the win after N.C. State missed two 3s on its final possession.

N.C. State opened the game with 3-pointers from Alyn Breed and Copeland before Georgia Tech scored the next 12 points, including a pair of Fleming 3s. The Yellow Jackets kept the lead until the Wolfpack outscored them 11-2 over the final 2/1 2 minutes for a 35-34 halftime lead on Copeland’s last-second layup.

The Wolfpack had been 12-0 when leading at halftime.

Up next

Georgia Tech is home against Clemson next Saturday.

N.C. State is at Clemson on Tuesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.