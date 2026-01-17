Skip to main content
Carson has 16 in North Dakota State’s 68-65 win against St. Thomas

By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Trevian Carson scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat St. Thomas 68-65 on Saturday.

Carson also added six rebounds and three steals for the Bison (16-5, 6-0 Summit League). Treyson Anderson scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Emil Skytta went 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bison.

Nolan Minessale led the Tommies (15-5, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, six assists and four steals. St. Thomas also got 15 points from Isaiah Johnson-Arigu . Nick Janowski also had 11 points. The Tommies broke a nine-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

