Holcombe’s 16 lead Utah Valley past UT Arlington 86-74

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat UT Arlington 86-74 on Saturday.

Holcombe also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (15-4, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Trevan Leonhardt scored 14 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Isaac Davis shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. Hayden Welling also scored 14 points.

The Mavericks (12-6, 4-2) were led in scoring by Casmir Chavis, who finished with 20 points. Marcell McCreary added 15 points and two steals for UT Arlington.

By The Associated Press