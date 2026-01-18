Skip to main content
Holcombe’s 16 lead Utah Valley past UT Arlington 86-74

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Jackson Holcombe scored 16 points as Utah Valley beat UT Arlington 86-74 on Saturday.

Holcombe also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Wolverines (15-4, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Trevan Leonhardt scored 14 points and added nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Isaac Davis shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points. Hayden Welling also scored 14 points.

The Mavericks (12-6, 4-2) were led in scoring by Casmir Chavis, who finished with 20 points. Marcell McCreary added 15 points and two steals for UT Arlington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

