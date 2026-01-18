Skip to main content
Ruffin scores 23 as Jackson State downs Prairie View A&M 82-78

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 23 points as Jackson State beat Prairie View A&M 82-78 on Saturday.

Ruffin also added 10 assists and three steals for the Tigers (4-13, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dorian McMillian shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the line to add 16 points. Dionjahe Thomas had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Dontae Horne led the way for the Panthers (8-10, 3-2) with 38 points and three steals. Prairie View A&M also got 23 points and 11 rebounds from Cory Wells.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

