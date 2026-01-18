Treysen Eaglestaff scores 22, West Virginia blows 12-point lead, beats Colorado 72-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Treysen Eaglestaff scored 22 points, Honor Huff scored nine of his 14 points in the final seven minutes, and West Virginia blew a 12-point lead before beating Colorado 72-61 on Saturday.

Brenen Lorient had 12 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (12-6, 3-2 Big 12) and Harlan Obioha added 10 points and nine boards.

Alon Michaeli and Barrington Hargress hit back-to-back 3s in a 12-2 run that made it 43-42 with 13:37 left in the game and gave the Buffaloes — who trailed by as many as 12 in the first half — their first lead. Jasper Floyd made a layup that put West Virginia in front for good 42 seconds later amid a 13-3 spurt, which included eight points by Eaglestaff, that made it 55-46 with nine minutes remaining.

It was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

West Virginia shot 52% from the field, limited Colorado to 39% shooting — 33% (10 of 30) in the second half — and outrebounded the Buffaloes 38-22.

Hargress led Colorado (12-6, 2-3) with 15 points, Isaiah Johnson had 12, Bangot Dak scored 11 and Sebastian Rancik added 10. The Buffaloes, who went in averaging 18.9 made free throws (No. 27 nationally) on more than 24 attempts per game, made 10 of 14 from the foul line.

Huff is second in the country with 68 3-pointers this season (Belmont’s Tyler Lundblade, 70) and his 360 career made 3s are the third most amongst active players (High Point’s Chase Johnston, 387; Oklahoma’s Nijel Pack, 368). Huff, a 5-foot-10 senior, led the country with 131 3-point field goals made on 41.6% shooting for Chattanooga.

Up next

Colorado: Hosts Kansas on Tuesday.

West Virginia: Plays Wednesday at Arizona State.

